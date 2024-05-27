PESB recommends Ajay Kumar Sharma as Director (Personnel) of SJVN

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma for the post of Director (Personnel) of SJVN, a leading Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Power. He was selected following a rigorous interview process held on May 24, 2024, where he emerged as the top candidate among eleven contenders. Shri Sharma is currently serving as General Manager in Corporate Human Resources department, SJVN.

Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma joined SJVN in October 2009 and has since been serving in the HR department at Corporate Headquarters in Shimla. His contribution spans various fields of HR including Personnel Planning, Administration, Industrial Relations & Welfare, HR Policy, Training & Human Resource Development and HR Procurement. In addition to this, he has assisted Director (Personnel) and Chairperson & Managing Director of SJVN. Prior to joining SJVN, he served in Steel Authority of India Limited from 1996 to 2009.

Born on April 8, 1974, Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma hails from village Khargat in Sihunta subdivision of Chamba District. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, MBA in Human Resources from IGNOU and has done the Executive Development Program in HRM from XLRI Jamshedpur.