Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) – Annual Report [July, 2020 – June, 2021]

New Delhi :Considering the importance of availability of labour force data at more frequent time intervals, National Statistical Office (NSO) launched Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017.

The objective of PLFS is primarily twofold:

to estimate the key employment and unemployment indicators (viz. Worker Population Ratio, Labour Force Participation Rate, Unemployment Rate) in the short time interval of three months for the urban areas only in the ‘Current Weekly Status’ (CWS).

to estimate employment and unemployment indicators in both ‘Usual Status’ (ps+ss) and CWS in both rural and urban areas annually.

Three Annual Reports covering both rural and urban areas giving estimates of all important parameters of employment and unemployment in both usual status (ps+ss) and current weekly status (CWS) have been released. These three Annual Reports are brought out on the basis of data collected in PLFS during July 2017- June 2018, July 2018-June 2019 and July 2019-June 2020.

Now the fourth Annual Report is being brought out by NSO on the basis of Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted during July 2020-June 2021.

PLFS fieldwork during COVID-19 pandemic

The fieldwork of PLFS was suspended first time from 18.03.2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, and was resumed in June 2020 with the pending samples for this period. This, therefore, had a spill-over effect in completion of field work allotted for the survey period July 2020 to June 2021. Subsequently, there was another spill-over effect due to the 2nd wave of COVID-19 when the field work of PLFS was again suspended in April 2021 in most parts of the country. The field work was gradually resumed in the first week of June 2021 with COVID-19 related restrictions. First visit samples were canvassed physically with retrospective referencing in case of delayed samples. Field work for collection of information in respect of the selected samples of the survey period July 2020-June 2021, was completed by 30.09.2021.

C. Sample Design of PLFS

A rotational panel sampling design has been used in urban areas. In this rotational panel scheme, each, selected household in urban areas is visited four times, in the beginning with ‘First Visit Schedule’ and thrice periodically later with a ‘Revisit Schedule’. In urban area, samples for a panel within each stratum were drawn in the form of two independent sub-samples. The scheme of rotation ensures that 75% of the first-stage sampling units (FSUs)[1] are matched between two consecutive visits. There was no revisit in the rural samples. For rural areas, samples for a stratum/sub-stratum were drawn randomly in the form of two independent sub-samples. For rural areas, in each quarter of the survey period, 25% FSUs of annual allocation were covered.

D. Sampling method

Sample Size for First Visit during July 2020- June 2021 in rural and urban areas for the Annual Report:Out of the total number of 12,800 FSUs (7,024 villages and 5,776 UFS blocks) allotted for the survey at the all-India level during July 2020- June 2021, a total of 12,562 FSUs (6,930 villages and 5,632 urban blocks) were surveyed for canvassing the PLFS schedule (Schedule 10.4). The number of households surveyed was 1,00,344 (55,389 in rural areas and 44,955 in urban areas) and number of persons surveyed was 4,10,818 (2,36,279 in rural areas and 1,74,539 in urban areas).

Conceptual Framework of Key Employment and Unemployment Indicators: The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) gives estimates of Key employment and unemployment Indicators like, the Labour Force Participation Rates (LFPR), Worker Population Ratio (WPR), Unemployment Rate (UR), etc. These indicators, and the ‘Usual Status’ and ‘Current Weekly Status’ are defined as follows:

Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR): LFPR is defined as the percentage of persons in labour force (i.e. working or seeking or available for work)in the population.

Worker Population Ratio (WPR): WPR is defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population.

Unemployment Rate (UR): UR is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force.

Activity Status- Usual Status: The activity status of a person is determined on the basis of the activities pursued by the person during the specified reference period. When the activity status is determined on the basis of the reference period of last 365 days preceding the date of survey, it is known as the usual activity status of the person.

Activity Status- Current Weekly Status (CWS): The activity status determined on the basis of a reference period of last 7 days preceding the date of survey is known as the current weekly status (CWS) of the person.

The Annual Report on PLFS 2020-21 is available at the website of the Ministry(https://mospi.gov.in ). The key results are given in the statements annexed.

Key Findings of PLFS, Annual Report 2020- 2021

Statement 1: LFPR, WPR and UR (in per cent) in usual status (ps+ss)* during PLFS, 2020-21, 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18for persons of all ages

all-India Rates Rural Urban Rural+Urban male female person male female person male female person (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) PLFS 2020-21 LFPR 57.1 27.7 42.7 58.4 18.6 38.9 57.5 25.1 41.6 WPR 54.9 27.1 41.3 54.9 17.0 36.3 54.9 24.2 39.8 UR 3.9 2.1 3.3 6.1 8.6 6.7 4.5 3.5 4.2 PLFS 2019-20 LFPR 56.3 24.7 40.8 57.8 18.5 38.6 56.8 22.8 40.1 WPR 53.8 24.0 39.2 54.1 16.8 35.9 53.9 21.8 38.2 UR 4.5 2.6 4.0 6.4 8.9 7.0 5.1 4.2 4.8 PLFS 2018-19 LFPR 55.1 19.7 37.7 56.7 16.1 36.9 55.6 18.6 37.5 WPR 52.1 19.0 35.8 52.7 14.5 34.1 52.3 17.6 35.3 UR 5.6 3.5 5.0 7.1 9.9 7.7 6.0 5.2 5.8 PLFS 2017-18 LFPR 54.9 18.2 37.0 57.0 15.9 36.8 55.5 17.5 36.9 WPR 51.7 17.5 35.0 53.0 14.2 33.9 52.1 16.5 34.7 UR 5.8 3.8 5.3 7.1 10.8 7.8 6.2 5.7 6.1 Note: *(ps+ss) = (principal activity status + subsidiary economic activity status) 2020-21 refers to the period July 2020 – June 2021 and likewise for 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18

Principal activity status– The activity status on which a person spent relatively long time (major time criterion) during 365 days preceding the date of survey, was considered the usual principal activity status of the person.

Subsidiary economic activity status– The activity status in which a person in addition to his/her usual principal status, performs some economic activity for 30 days or more for the reference period of 365 days preceding the date of survey, was considered the subsidiary economic status of the person.

Statement2: WPRs (in per cent) in usual status (ps+ss) by different levels of education among persons of age 15 years and above during PLFS 2020-21, 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18

all‑India

category of persons highest level of education successfully completed not literate literate &upto primary middle secondary higher secondary diploma/ certificate course graduate post graduate & above secondary & above all (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) PLFS 2020-21 Rural male 80.3 87.2 77.9 64.6 58.6 74.9 72.5 79.3 65.0 75.1 female 43.5 42.6 31.7 23.8 19.3 40.0 23.5 38.1 23.1 35.8 person 56.1 65.1 58.1 47.5 42.4 64.9 53.5 62.6 48.0 55.5 Urban male 75.3 81.5 74.8 62.5 53.8 73.1 71.7 78.2 65.1 70.0 female 25.5 24.7 18.3 13.1 13.1 38.2 23.6 36.9 19.6 21.2 person 41.3 51.5 48.7 39.9 35.0 63.4 50.3 57.8 44.6 45.8 Rural+Urban male 79.5 85.9 77.1 63.9 57.0 74.0 72.1 78.6 65.1 73.5 female 40.3 37.9 27.8 20.0 16.9 39.1 23.5 37.3 21.5 31.4 person 53.6 61.7 55.5 44.9 39.7 64.2 51.8 59.4 46.5 52.6 PLFS 2019-20 Rural male 79.6 86.5 76.6 64.4 57.6 73.4 69.0 78.3 63.9 74.4 female 39.4 36.3 27.4 21.6 18.1 38.6 21.1 38.3 21.3 32.2 person 53.3 62.3 55.3 46.8 41.2 63.9 50.9 61.8 46.8 53.3 Urban male 75.8 81.9 74.3 62.7 54.5 72.9 70.1 78.4 65.0 69.9 female 25.2 23.6 17.8 12.0 12.7 37.8 26.0 38.1 20.2 21.3 person 41.7 51.2 47.6 40.3 35.3 63.7 50.4 58.5 45.0 45.8 Rural+Urban male 78.9 85.4 76.0 63.8 56.5 73.1 69.6 78.4 64.4 73.0 female 36.8 32.8 24.4 18.0 15.8 38.2 24.1 38.1 20.8 28.7 person 51.3 59.5 53.0 44.5 38.8 63.8 50.6 59.5 46.0 50.9 PLFS 2018-19 Rural male 76.5 85.6 74.7 60.5 55.8 66.4 69.1 75.4 61.3 72.2 female 30.7 29.8 21.0 17.2 13.8 34.3 18.4 31.5 17.1 25.5 person 46.7 58.4 51.7 42.9 38.6 57.4 50.2 59.0 43.7 48.9 Urban male 72.6 80.2 73.1 60.6 52.3 73.7 69.5 79.9 63.8 68.6 female 21.9 20.6 15.9 9.9 9.5 34.0 23.1 36.8 17.3 18.4 person 38.0 49.6 46.2 37.8 32.5 63.3 49.1 59.5 43.1 43.9 Rural+Urban male 75.9 84.2 74.2 60.5 54.5 70.4 69.3 78.4 62.3 71.0 female 29.1 27.3 19.3 14.5 12.0 34.1 21.3 35.5 17.2 23.3 person 45.2 56.1 50.1 41.1 36.2 60.6 49.6 59.3 43.4 47.3 PLFS 2017-18 Rural male 78.7 85.1 73.3 61.0 54.4 59.7 66.2 75.9 60.3 72.0 female 29.1 26.0 18.3 15.6 12.5 34.9 18.6 31.1 16.0 23.7 person 46.7 56.0 50.0 43.1 38.0 52.6 48.9 59.8 43.3 48.1 Urban male 76.2 80.2 73.8 62.1 51.5 69.8 71.1 77.6 63.9 69.3 female 21.6 21.7 13.8 10.6 9.9 32.8 22.8 35.7 17.3 18.2 person 38.7 50.7 45.3 38.8 32.3 59.6 50.2 57.1 43.1 43.9 Rural+Urban male 78.3 83.8 73.4 61.4 53.3 65.1 68.8 76.9 61.8 71.2 female 27.7 24.9 16.9 13.7 11.4 33.8 21.2 34.5 16.6 22.0 Person 45.3 54.6 48.7 41.6 35.8 56.4 49.7 57.9 43.2 46.8 2020-21 refers to the period July 2020 – June 2021 and likewise for 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18

Statement3: Percentage distribution of workers in usual status (ps+ss) by status in employment during PLFS 2020-21, 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18

all‑India

Survey period male female self- employed regular wage/ salaried employees casual labour self- employed regular wage/ salaried employees casual labour (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) PLFS 2020-21 Rural 59.7 13.6 26.8 64.8 9.1 26.2 Urban 39.9 45.3 14.9 38.4 50.1 11.5 PLFS 2019-20 Rural 58.4 13.8 27.8 63.0 9.5 27.5 Urban 38.7 47.2 14.1 34.6 54.2 11.1 PLFS 2018-19 Rural 57.4 14.2 28.3 59.6 11.0 29.3 Urban 38.7 47.2 14.2 34.5 54.7 10.7 PLFS 2017-18 Rural 57.8 14.0 28.2 57.7 10.5 31.8 Urban 39.2 45.7 15.1 34.7 52.1 13.1 2020-21 refers to the period July 2020 – June 2021 and likewise for 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18

Note: Detailed Results are available at the website of the Ministry (www.mospi.gov.in.)