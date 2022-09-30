Pegatron plant roll out another milestone in PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of making India a global electronics manufacturing hub: MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the opening of the Pegatron mobile manufacturing facility, in Chengalpattu near Chennai today, is another milestone in Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of making India a global electronics manufacturing hub.

“It is a symbol of partnership between the Centre and the states to help India achieve the target of US$300 Bn in electronics manufacturing, from the current US$75 billion,” Shri Chandrasekhar said, speaking at the inauguration of the facility.

The plant has been set up by the Taiwanese electronics major under Centre’s popular Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI), in an industrial park in Chengalpattu near Chennai.

The Minister spoke of how the PLI scheme has played a big role in ushering in investments and employment in electronics manufacturing, and that it has catalysed an investment of Rs. 6500 crore in a short span of time, generating employment of over 40,000 in Tamil Nadu alone.

Pointing to the success of Prime Minister’s well calibrated schemes like the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) and the PLI, Shri Chandrasekhar said these schemes have propelled the mobile phone sector into new heights. “Mobile phone exports in India in 2015-16 were near zero. They have reached around Rs.50,000 crores. India used to be heavily dependent on imports of mobile phones. In contrast, today, 97 per cent of mobile phones used in India are products of domestic manufacturing.”

Referring to Covid’s impact on the world economy, the MoS said, “The pandemic brought the same challenge to all countries, but the way India coped with it has drawn global Awe and Respect. We have kept Covid behind and are committed to become a Trillion-dollar digital economy by 2026. Team India – States & the Centre – can partner to accomplish this target — with vision of “Make in India, Make for the World”.

Also, speaking on the occasion, Mr. Cheng Jian Jong, Chairman, Pegatron Technology India said that it has been an extraordinary journey for Pegatron to be in India. “We are overwhelmed by the support extended by Government of India and Tamil Nadu” he said.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri M. K. Stalin, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, Shri T.M. Anbarasan, apart from Mr. Lin Chiu Tan, Managing Director Pegatron Technology India, Ms. Denese Yao, Senior Vice President Pegatron Corporation, Mr. Kuo Shing Jung CEO Pegatron Technology India were also present on the occasion.