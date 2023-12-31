Peace Accord with ULFA Expected to Catalyze Development Initiatives in Assam : AGP President Atul Bora

Atul Bora, the President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and a minister within the BJP-led government in Assam, has expressed optimism regarding the recently inked peace agreement with the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). Bora asserted that this pact is poised to expedite the ongoing developmental projects within the state.

During a press conference held in Guwahati, Bora highlighted a perceptible shift in the Central government’s attitude toward Assam and the broader Northeast region, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He credited the change in approach to the PM’s tenure, claiming that since 2014, significant developmental endeavors have been actively underway in the Northeast. Bora emphasized that the region is no longer subjected to the neglect it had previously experienced, citing a transformation where peace and development have now assumed paramount importance.

The AGP President’s remarks underscore a sense of optimism and anticipation regarding the positive impact of the peace agreement on expediting developmental works in Assam. This pivotal step signifies a potential turning point for the state’s progress, aligning with a renewed focus on peace-building and comprehensive development initiatives.