Passenger buses will be able to run at full capacity in Madhya Pradesh from August 20

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that, all passenger buses will be allowed to run at full capacity in the state from August 20, but the bus operators will have to ensure that all precautions like wearing masks etc. are taken.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has instructed that effective implementation of early detection and immediate treatment strategy should be ensured in the state. All collectors should make best arrangements for adequate testing, treatment etc. in their districts.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the state today through video conferencing at Mantralaya. Urban Development and Housing Minister, Shri Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary also took part in the video conference. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Vivek Johri, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman etc. were present in the meeting.

Serosurveillance being conducted in Indore

Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammed Suleman informed that Serosurveillance of Corona currently going on in Indore, will be completed in a day or two. With this survey we can find how much percentage of the population has developed antibodies of Corona. After this, Serosurveillance will be conducted in Ujjain and Bhopal.

179 in Indore, 114 new cases detected in Bhopal

In a district-wise review, 179 new cases have been reported in Indore district, 114 in Bhopal, 97 in Gwalior, 91 in Jabalpur, 25 in Sagar and 24 in Khargone. The positivity rate in Tikamgarh district in the last seven days is 10.19. In Harda, it is 18 percent. There are 20 new cases in Shahdol and 15 in Seoni. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that special attention should be paid to these districts.

Testing reports must be available in 24 hours

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is information of delay in reports of Corona testing from some districts. In this regard, all divisional commissioners should ensure that the report of testing in the districts of their divisions is made available within 24 hours.

Sampling should be adequate

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in some districts, there is less testing, so the concerned collectors should increase testing. Officers in charge of the districts should ensure increased testing in the districts under their charge. He told them to take full care of their districts, review them daily and make regular visits.

Recovery rate of state is 75.4

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state’s recovery rate is 75.4 percent. Active Corona cases are 10717 in the state and comparatively, Madhya Pradesh ranks 16th in the country. The testing capacity of the state is 13254 per 10 lakh persons. He directed to increase Corona testing in the state.

Death rate in Gwalior district is 0.75 percent

In a review it was found that Corona mortality rate in Gwalior district is 0.75 percent while the death rate of the state is 2.40 percent. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated all concerned for this and said that every effort should be made to bring it down to zero. He also instructed to reduce death rate in other districts through early detection and treatment.

