Every poor in Madhya Pradesh to get wheat, rice and salt @ Re. One per k.g. from September 01

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that poor of the state, who were not getting fair price ration till now, will now get wheat, rice and salt at the rate of Re. One per k.g from September 01. Every month, 5 k.g. fair price ration per person will be given. Apart from this, 5 k.g. free ration per person will also be provided to poor families till the month of November. As many as 37 lakh poor beneficiaries of the state will be benefitted with this decision of the government.

Main points-Issuance of eligibility slips to new beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of remaining 25 categories added as eligible families.

Instructions to issue eligibility slips to 37 lakh new beneficiaries for Food Security to poor families.

18.30 lakh eligibility slips issued till August 15, 2020.

Names of remaining beneficiaries to be added in list and issuance of eligibility slips by August 31, 2020.

M-Ration Mitra App/Portal ready for beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries will be able to take print of eligibility slips themselves.

Ration distribution among new eligibility slips holders from September 01.

Under N.F.S.A, 5 k.g. food grain per member @ Re. One per k.g.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free 5 k.g. food grain per member till November.

One k.g. iodized salt per family @ Re. one per k.g.

1.5 lire kerosene per family at the rate decided by collectors.

New beneficiaries will be able to receive ration from any fair price shop.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has instructed all Collectors to ensure issuance of eligibility slips to all new beneficiaries and their aadhaar seeding by August 31, so that they could get ration from September 01.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was deliberating with new beneficiaries of Public Distribution System through video conferencing. Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Shri Bisahulal Singh, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and Principal Secretary Shri Faiz Ahmed Qidwai were present at the meeting.

2.5 lakh beneficiaries added in Indore district

While interacting with new beneficiaries of Indore district, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the names of highest 2.5 lakh new beneficiaries have to be added in Indore. Chief Minister directed the Collector to complete this work by August 31. Beneficiaries Sitabai and Raisa Bi expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for receiving eligibility slips.

How to get eligibility slips

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has informed that eligibility slips of new beneficiaries can be downloaded from the M-Ration App and portal of the government. He instructed all Collectors to deliver eligibility slips to each new beneficiary at his/her doorstep compulsorily before September 01.

Will be able to get ration from any place

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has informed that under the ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ scheme of the Prime Minister, now beneficiaries will be able to get ration from any ration shop. Aadhar seeding of every beneficiary is must to receive ration. Beneficiaries are required to get their details entered by showing their aadhar cards at nearby shops.

Upset for not getting ration

Sampatbai and Farida Bi of Shajapur informed that they are poor but were not getting fair price ration. They were very upset. They got ration only at the time of corona. It is a matter of pleasure for them to get fair price ration every month now.

Holds talks with beneficiaries

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan held talks through VC with new beneficiaries of the scheme including Sanjay Prajapati and Manish Joshi of Ujjain, Shivlal Makwana and Krishna Bai of Dewas, Bheru Lal Chouhan of Agar Malwa, Rajkunwar Bai of Neemuch, Priya Jain and Sampat Bai of Mandsuar, Vandana and Mahesh of Ratlam, Sitabai and Raisa Bi of Indore, Amrit Bai and Sagun Bai of Dhar, Sushila Bariya of Jhabua, Sandhya Sisodiya and Ashok Mukati of Barwani, Durga Bai of Alirajpur and Sukhdev Kushwaha of Khargone. All expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for getting eligibility slips.

