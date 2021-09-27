Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India will address the Industry at ASSOCHAM Fisheries & Aquaculture Sector

New Delhi : Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, Parshottam Rupala will address the fisheries and aquaculture industry, today, on the unique approach to revive the sector post COVID time pandemic. He will also highlight the features of PMMSY along with various schemes run by the Govt of India to promote and uplift the sector.

ASSOCHAM, an apex chamber of commerce of India is going to organise a Virtual Conference today on Fisheries and Aquaculture Industry. The theme for this virtual conference is “Strategic roadmap towards enabling Blue Revolution & Economic Growth”. The objective behind this virtual conference is to deliberate upon the issues which can improve the rate of growth in this sector and to record all the necessary steps to enter into a new era of fisheries & aquaculture to improve productivity along with a strong focus on the latest opportunities in the sector along with a focus on technology, marketing, finance, export and infra facilities.

Along with the Presence of Minister of Fisheries, GoI, Shri Parshottam Rupala , The session will have more insights into the presence of speakers from diverse backgrounds across the nation, will discuss and bring out all the possible ways to revive the fisheries and aquaculture sector across the nation. The eminent guest govt. authorities who will be the speakers of the session are Shri K S Srinivas, IAS, Chairman, The Marine Products Export Development Authority, Government of India, Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Govt of India, Dr. Pravat Kumar Roul, Managing Director, Agriculture Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd., Govt. of Odisha.

Representing the interest of industry bodies of Fisheries and Aquaculture Industry, the speakers are Shri Deepak Sood, Secretary-General, ASSOCHAM, Dr Manoj M Sharma, Director, Mayank Aquaculture, Pvt. Ltd., Shri Amit Salunkhe, Chief Alliance Officer, Aqua Connect, Shri Chintan Thaker, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Gujarat Council & Group President & Head, Corporate Affairs & Strategic Planning, Welspun Group, Shri Dhaval Raval, Chairman – Agriculture & Food Processing Committee, ASSOCHAM Gujarat Council along with Dr. Venkatesh Iyer, Editor in Chief, The SME India as a moderator for the session.

The session will be attended by major industry bodies of Fisheries and Aquaculture Industry/ leading industrialists, exporters, educationists, bureaucrats, FPOs, and other industry professionals.