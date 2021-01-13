Paradip refinery receives National energy conservation award 2020

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Paradip: Paradip Refinery has won First prize under the 30th National Energy Conservation Awards-2020 in the “Petroleum Refinery Sector”. The award is instituted by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under The Ministry of Power, Government of India to give national recognition to industries and establishments that have taken exemplary efforts on energy conservation while maintaining their production.

Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) for Power and New and Renewable Energy presented the award to Shri TDVS Gopalakrishna, Executive Director& Refinery Head, Paradip Refinery during the award function held on 11th Jan’2021 through video conference in presence of Minister of State in Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Shri V. S. Jain, CGM(PJ) also joined the award ceremony through virtual platform.

With continuous endeavour towards achieving higher energy efficiency for a sustainable future, Paradip Refinery has implemented various innovative energy conservation schemes resulting in significant savings in thermal and electrical energy consumption and reducing carbon footprint.

