Brain storming session held in Utkal University celebrating Youth Day

Bhubaneswar: About 35 percent of the population in India is Youth and are the future of the nation, said Prof Sabita Acharya, Vice Chancellor Utkal University, on the occasion of National Youth Day. As part of the mandate of the Vice Chancellor Utkal University to focus on strengthening research, a brainstorming session was held with its Research Scholars on youth contribution to nation building on the occasion of National Youth Day.

The session was organised with the Post Doctorate Fellows appointed under RUSA to understand how the research outcomes can impact the society in general and Youth in particular. Chairing the session Dr Abhaya Kumar Nayak said “youth is the future of the nation and education is the foundation for nation building and more such brainstorming sessions need to be organised by Utkal University”.

Under the Rastriya Uchha Shiksya Abhiyan (RUSA) project Utkal University is working with Youth through its Rural Outreach Programme to ensure the University and the community connect. Stressing on its work, Prof P.K.Hota, Coordinator RUSA said the research scholars themselves are youth and their research should impact the community at large.

More than 20 Post Doctorate Fellows are actively engaged in various research projects to which are focusing on improving the lives of the marginalised communities including youth in the Utkal University adopted villages. The Rural Outreach team is working closely with the PDFs on furthering the research outcomes. The brain storming session was organised by the Youth vertical of the Rural Outreach Programme led by Ms Sonali Mohapatra, Director UECH Prof A.A. Khan, Students and Faculties were present on the occasion.

