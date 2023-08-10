Paradip Port Authority (PPA) becomes fastest Major Port to handle 50 MMT Cargo in current fiscal

Paradip Port achieved a major milestone by clocking record cargo throughput of 50.16 MMT Cargo on 8th August, 2023, by exhibiting 6.5% growth over the corresponding period of previous fiscal. This feat has been achieved by the Port in 129 days in the current fiscal compared to 140 days during the previous year. PPA has also handled record 942 nos. of Vessels in comparison to 812 nos. handled in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.



For the above feat, Shri P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPA expressed his gratitude to Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Port Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) under whose dynamic leadership and guidance, PPA could turn a new chapter. He said, “Together, with the unwavering support of our dedicated workforce and the collective will of our nation, we shall continue to script remarkable success stories for Paradip Port—a story that exemplifies growth, sustainability, and a brighter tomorrow for generations to come.”



Shri Haranadh also congratulated all Officers/Employees, the user Industries, Stevedores, Steamer Agents, Trade Unions, PPP Operators to have their continued faith in the ability of the Port to serve them.