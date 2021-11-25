Parade of Sails Organised at Visakhapatnam

New Delhi : As a part of the ongoing ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Celebrations to mark the 50th Anniversary of 1971 War, the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, a ‘Parade of Sails’ was organised by Eastern Naval Command as part of Engagement and Outreach programme at Western Arm of Visakhapatnam Harbour on 24 Nov 21. This multi-class event saw participation by a 45 boats including sail boats, windsurfers, Kayaks and power boats with 75 participants symbolising 75 years of Independence. The ‘Parade of Sails’ was organised under aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA), New Delhi. Rear Adm Jyotin Raina NM, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), ENC flagged off the event and later give away prizes to the outstanding yachtsmen and yachtswomen.

As a run-up to the event, the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) a premier watermanship training centre at Visakhapatnam under INS Circars conducted a sail training camp for all the participants over the last month. The 75 enthusiastic participants included naval personnel and their children, cadets of Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) and National Cadet Corps (NCC). They were training on Hobbie Cat, Laser Bahia, Laser Standard, Laser Radial, Enterprise, 29er, Bic Nova wind surfers, Optimist and Sea Kayaks.