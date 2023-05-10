Overall Mineral Production Goes up by 4.6% in February 2023

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February, 2023 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 129.0, is 4.6% higher as compared to the level of February, 2022. As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- February, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year comes to 5.7 per cent.



Production level of important minerals in February, 2023 were: Coal 861 lakh tonnes, Lignite 41 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2595 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 22 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1995 thousand tonnes, Chromite 330 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes , Gold 9 kg, Iron ore 245 lakh tonnes, Lead conc.31 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 278 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 144 thousand tonnes, Limestone 336 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 183 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes and Diamond 17 carat.



Important minerals showing positive growth during February, 2023 over the previous year include: Phosphorite (60.2%), Coal (8.3%), Iron Ore (7.4%), Lead conc (7.3%), Natural Gas (3.2%), Zinc Conc (1.1%), Limestone (0.9%) and Copper Conc (0.5%).



