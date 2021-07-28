Over 50 lakh houses completed and delivered under ‘Housing for all by 2022 Mission’ in north-eastern states

New Delhi : In pursuance of the Government’s vision of ‘Housing for All (HFA)’ by 2022, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for providing assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) including the State of Tripura and other North-Eastern States.

Based on the project proposals submitted by the States/ UTs as per their assessed demand of houses under the Scheme, around 113 lakh houses have been sanctioned. Against the total sanctioned houses, 84.40 lakh have been grounded for construction and over 50 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries. For completion of sanctioned houses, Central Assistance of ₹1.82 lakh crore has been approved, of which ₹1.06 lakh crore have been released to States/ UTs/ Central Nodal Agencies.

In order to achieve the vision of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022, the Ministry has taken following measures:

Ministry monitors progress of the Scheme through periodic review meetings, video-conferences and field visits. Ministry, at various fora such as Review meetings, Workshops/ Conferences, Central Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee (CSMC) meetings etc. and through correspondences, has advised States/ UTs to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated period. To ensure uninterrupted flow of funds, in addition to budgetary resources, National Urban Housing Fund (NUHF) for ₹ 60,000 crore has been created for raising Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) in phases for rapid implementation of the Scheme. Use of Information/ Space Technology through PMAY(U)-MIS (Management Information System), Bhuvan Portal, PFMS (Public Financial Management System) and Geo-tagging/ Geo-fencing of sanctioned houses are being done for effective monitoring and expeditious release of Central Assistance. Payment through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Mode and Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries is ensured for transparency and accountability. Alternative and innovative construction technologies have been promoted under the Scheme for rapid delivery of houses. A web based monitoring system; CLSS Awas Portal (CLAP) has been developed where all stakeholders such as MoHUA, Central Nodal Agencies, Primary Lending Institutions, Beneficiaries and Citizens are integrated in real time environment. The portal facilitates expeditious processing of applications along with tracking of subsidy status by beneficiaries. PMAY-U Awards 2021 have been strategized through 100-Days Challenge for performance against pre-defined indicators with emphasis on grounding, completion, occupancy of houses and declaration of ‘HFA Achieved Cities/ States/ UTs’ during the period from 21.06.2021 to 30.09.2021.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.