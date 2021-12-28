Over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns filed on new e-filing portal of Income Tax Department

New Delhi : Over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns(ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 27th December, 2021. More than 15.49 lakh ITRs were filed on 27.12.2021 and this number is likely to increase further as the due date of 31st December, 2021 is approaching.

Out of 4.67 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 53.6% of these are ITR1 (2.5 crore), 8.9% is ITR2 (41.7 lakh), 10.75% is ITR3 (50.25 lakh), 25% are ITR4 (1.17 crore), ITR5 (5.18 lakh), ITR6 (2.15 lakh) and ITR7 (0.43 lakh). Over 48.19% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

Over 3.91 crore returns have been verified, out of which more than 3.35 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP. In the last 3 days itself, 27.7 lakh Aadhaar OTP request have been generated on new e-filing portal. Taxpayers are advised to complete e-verification at the earliest in pending cases.

Of the e-verified ITRs more than 2.88 crore ITRs have been processed and over 1.07 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued.

The Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers not to wait till the last minute and file their Income Tax Returns without further delay. All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest to avoid any late fee.