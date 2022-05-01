Over 2.90Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.17 Cr (1,89,17,69,346) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,33,70,192sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.90 Cr (2,90,98,946) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10405258 2nd Dose 10017933 Precaution Dose 4821483 FLWs 1st Dose 18415966 2nd Dose 17542087 Precaution Dose 7656145 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 29098946 2nd Dose 7378516 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58489252 2nd Dose 42422412 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555785801 2nd Dose 478780251 Precaution Dose 173067 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202934467 2nd Dose 188124734 Precaution Dose 578357 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126875668 2nd Dose 117211183 Precaution Dose 15057820 Precaution Dose 2,82,86,872 Total 1,89,17,69,346

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at19,092.Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,876patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,36,253.

3,324 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,71,087COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.79Cr (83,79,13,110) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.68% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.71%.