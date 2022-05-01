Odisha reports 11 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288057. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 3 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 30th April

New Positive Cases: 11

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Balangir: 2

3. Gajapati: 2

4. Jajpur: 1

5. Khurda: 2

6. Sambalpur: 3

New recoveries: 6

Cumulative tested: 31315268

Positive: 1288057

Recovered: 1278795

Active cases: 83