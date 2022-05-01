Odisha reports 11 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288057. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 3 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 30th April
New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 2
3. Gajapati: 2
4. Jajpur: 1
5. Khurda: 2
6. Sambalpur: 3
New recoveries: 6
Cumulative tested: 31315268
Positive: 1288057
Recovered: 1278795
Active cases: 83