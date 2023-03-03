Over 1 crore farmers benefitted with ongoing paddy procurement ; Total 713 LMT paddy procured with MSP outflow of Rs.146960 crores

Over 1 crore farmers have been benefitted with the paddy procurement for KMS 2022-23 (Kharif crop). Around 713 LMT of paddy up to 01.03.2023 procured and the MSP outflow of Rs.146960 crores has been transferred directly into farmers’ account.

All arrangements are in place for hassle-free procurement operations. Rice delivery against the procured paddy is also in progress and against the paddy procurement of 713 LMT, around 246 LMT rice has been received in the Central Pool upto 01.03.2023. Adequate rice stock is currently available in the Central Pool for meeting the requirements of the country.

For Kharif crop of current KMS 2022-23, a quantity of about 766 LMT Paddy (514 LMT in terms of Rice) has been estimated to be procured. For Rabi crop of current KMS 2022-23, a quantity of about 158 LMT Paddy (106 LMT in terms of Rice) has been estimated to be procured. With the inclusion of Rabi crop, it is expected that around 900 LMT paddy may be procured during the entire KMS 2022-23.