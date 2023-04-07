National

Our Government is doing a lot of work to bring a positive change in the lives of our fishermen: PM Modi

By OdAdmin

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that our Government is doing a lot of work to bring a positive change in the lives of our fishermen including ensuring easier access to credit, making latest technology available, upgrading infrastructure and more.

In response to a tweet by the Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Prime Minister said;

“Good trend. Our Government is doing a lot of work to bring a positive change in the lives of our fishermen including ensuring easier access to credit, making latest technology available, upgrading infrastructure and more.”

 

