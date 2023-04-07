Tommy Hilfiger ropes in celebrated actor and youth icon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand

Hyderabad, April 7th 2023 – Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], ropes in celebrated actor and youth icon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand. She will be endorsing the women’s watch category and be featured in the Spring Summer’23 campaign breaking in April 2023 in India.

Building on the brand’s heritage of collaborating with multi-faceted pop culture icons who embody the brand’s values, the campaign celebrates Samantha championing individuality and self-expression while promoting a diverse culture. The campaign was shot by Abhitabh Kame in Mumbai.

The Spring Summer Tommy Hilfiger women watch collection blends versatile adventure with innovative elegance, featuring everyday casual, dressed and sporty pieces with new details and unique designs.

Mr Ricardo Cesar Martins, President Movado Group said, “We are extremely excited, and proud to be working with Samantha to help introduce the Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 2023 Watch collection. This season was inspired by looking to our heritage to reimagine the future. Bringing new materials, dynamic proportions, and dramatic new color ways, always with a Tommy twist – By clashing distinctive watch design with bold new elements, we deliver fresh new takes on “Classics Reborn” – like Samantha – every design is unique and one of kind.”

This season’s assortment includes new collections featuring geometric accents, semi-precious stones, as well as unconventional twists on classic designs. The SS’23 Women’s watch collection offers an array of options in steel, gold plate, and leathers for all occasions: Dress to impress this season with coin edge textured bezels, roman numeral indexes, and stone set bezels. For the weekender, multifunction Sport Luxe styles on link bracelets or silicone straps make a bold statement in a variety of color ways.

On the occasion, Samantha Prabhu said, “I am excited to be part of the Tommy Hilfiger family. I have always found watches to be a way to make a personal style statement. Tommy Hilfiger has an iconic global design language which allows your individuality to stand out. I find their watches to be extremely versatile to match all my different looks. I love the new Spring Summer collection – can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from Tommy Hilfiger and distributed globally through Movado’s wholly owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors, the collection is available at Titan Watches, Helios Watches, Shopper Stop, Lifestyle, premium watch retails and E-commerce websites in India.