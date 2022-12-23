Optical Fibre Cable has the enormous capacity to handle the 5G connectivity: Devusinh Chauhan

As on 30.09.2022, a total of 35.5 Lakh Route Kms Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) has already been laid in the country, which will facilitate the increasing demand for better bandwidth, resilient and high volume connectivity. Optical Fibre Cable has the enormous capacity to handle the 5G connectivity. Further, to facilitate faster and easier deployment of telecom infrastructure, Government has amended the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016 on 17th August 2022. These amendments pave the way for deployment of 5G small cells and optical fibre cable on existing street infrastructure.

Government as well as Telecom companies have laid optical fibre cable not only for cross country but also to strengthen urban and remote area connectivity. Major cities and towns across the States/ UTs are adequately connected. BharatNet project is implemented in a phased manner to provide fibre connectivity to all Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the country. The scope of BharatNet project has been extended up to all inhabited villages beyond GPs in the country.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.