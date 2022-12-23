Vedanta Aluminium observes Kisan Diwas with the farming community in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda :Vedanta Aluminium,India’s largest producer of aluminium,observed Kisan Diwas (National Farmer’s Day)with the local farming community, which included farmers and agri-entrepreneurs enrolled with the company’s Jeevika Samridhhi and Subhalaxmi Co-operative projects. Jeevika Samriddhi is Vedanta Aluminium’s sustainable livelihood project in agriculture and Subhalaxmi Co-operative isone of India’s largest rural women’s co-operatives supported by the company.

As part of the program, the company conducted an extensive training program for the participants with Mr. Surendra Delki, Assistant Horticulture Officer (KolabiraBlock),Government of Odisha, in the presence of Mrs. Janvi Pradhan, Sarpanch, Parmanpur block. He appraised thefarmers on sustainable agricultural practices such as land and water management, crop planning, harvest management, package of practices, organic farming, natural pest management, and various agricultural schemes by the government that can be leveraged by the farmers.

Through Jeevika Samriddhi, Vedanta Aluminium has been supporting farmers in the region by training them in advanced agricultural practices. The project has positively impacted more than300 farming households across five villages of Jharsuguda andhas been instrumental in increasing the monthly income of the farmers by nearly 50%. The project has helped farmers engage in cultivation round the year by giving them access to better resources, increasing crop diversity, providing them with improved irrigation facilities and thereby decreasing dependence on monsoons,and contributing to better revenues for the farmers. The farmers are also trained in advanced agriculture practices through agri-scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra and other agricultural research institutes.

Vedanta Aluminium’s Subhalaxmi Co-operative is one of India’s largest rural women’s co-ops, with a presence across 72 villages in Odisha and over 4,100 women members.The co-op enables aspiring women entrepreneurs with micro-finance, skill development, financial literacy and market linkage. More than 1,800 women have already benefitted from its skill development programs,which includes agriculture-based enterprises like animal husbandry, farming, mushroom cultivation, etc.

Speaking about the company’s endeavours to support the local farming community, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda,said,“Creating avenues for sustainable livelihood is a key focus area in Vedanta Jharsuguda’scommunity development endeavours.Throughour agricultural initiatives, we are helping farmers in the region toenhance their income through access to better resources and knowledge.On Kisan Diwas, we recommit to our role as proud partners in progress of the farming communities around us.”

Mr.Arun Kumar Pradhan, a farmer who attended the training session, said, “Today’s training program has broadened our knowledge about new agricultural practices.I am looking forward to implementing them for a better harvest. I have been associated with Vedanta’s Jeevika Samridhhi program and learned many improved ways of working. I thank Vedanta for organizing this training program and for supporting the needs and aspirations of many farmers like me in Jharsuguda.”

