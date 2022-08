Bhubaneswar : Odisha Public Service Commission announces that the ASO examination dates scheduled to be held on August 21 has now been postponed due to flood in many districts of the state.

As per the notification, In view of the flood situation in the state, OPSC has postponed the ASO written examination scheduled to be held on 21st August 2022 (Sunday). The rescheduled date and time will be notified shortly.