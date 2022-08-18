Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur today virtually inaugurated the Maritime PPP Conclave 2022 organised by Paradip Port Authority in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Minister of of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur today virtually inaugurated the Maritime PPP Conclave 2022 in Bhubaneswar and said that the Maritime PPP Conclave organized by @paradipport Authority will encourage the requirement to create infrastructure & operate them smoothly through expeditious mobilization.

Besides, the minister also said that the Public-Private-Partnership increase access to capital, encourage innovation and help share risks.

Further, Hemant Sharma, Secretary, Pr. Secretary to GoO, Industries Deptt, Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Pr. Secretary, Commerce and Transport, GoO, Shri Sharad Kumar Srivastava, GM, @EastCoastRail & Shri P L. Haranadh, Chairman were also present at the Maritime PPP Conclave 2022 .