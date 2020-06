Bhubaneswar: One more person dies of COVID19 in Odisha; death toll rises to 12.

The deceased was a 60-year old male of Puri district. He was undergoing treatment at COVID hospital. He was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease since long, informs Health & Family Welfare Department.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 179 new Covid19 cases today; State’s total tally rises to 4856. Of the new cases, 150 detected from quarantine centres while 29 are local contacts.

