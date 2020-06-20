Odisha: #Bargarh District reports 2 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 179 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; tally at 4856 . Of the new cases, 150 detected from quarantine centres while 29 are local contacts. Samples tested on Friday 3167. Cumulative 2,19,774.

District Wise Cases

1. Khordha: 27

2. Angul: 6

3. Nawarangpur: 1

4. Jagatsinghpur: 4

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Bargarh: 2

7. Bhadrak: 5

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Malkangiri: 2

10. Rayagada: 5

11. Keonjhar: 18

12. Deogarh: 1

13. Ganjam: 57

14. Kendrapada: 5

15. Mayurbhanj: 10

16. NDRF/fire personnel: 18

(Returned from Amphan duty in WB)

New recoveries: 153

Cumulative tested: 219774

Positive: 4856

Recovered: 3297

Active cases: 1543

