Bhubaneswar : Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti minister Tukuni Sahu and Chairman WODC Asit Tripathy inaugrated three major projects in Titlagarh today.

As per reports, the projects include 33/11KV grid station at Karamtala of Saintala block, modern crematorium named Muktidham at Titilagarh, and hostel for girl students in DAV autonomous college at Titilagarh.