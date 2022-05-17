Odisha’s Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra reviews High School Transformation Programme

Bhubaneswar: Chairing a highlevel meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra today reviewed the High School transformation programme under 5T Doctrines. So far 4536 high schools are included under high school transformation programme.

Mahapatra directed to make a robust arrangement for maintenance of the electrical system, computers, laboratories equipments and sports materials. DC Sri PK Jena urged upon the teachers and committees to make best use of the assets in enrichment of teaching learning ambiance.