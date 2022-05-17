MP leads in production of various crops at national level: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that 11 districts of the state have been specially selected for tomato production under the ‘Ek Zila-Ek Utpad’ scheme. We can achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s goal of doubling farmers income through diversification of agriculture. Activities in this direction are being conducted by the state government in consultation with agricultural scientists, processors, exporters. There is immense potential for the cultivation, processing and business of fruits, vegetables, spices, medicinal and aromatic crops along with tomato. Necessary training has also been arranged in this area. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the International Tomato Conclave-2022 organized by the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing in collaboration with the Netherlands Embassy at Hotel Amer Greens virtually from his residence office.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that along with the schemes run by the central government for the expansion of horticulture crops, schemes are being implemented for fruits, plantation, promotion of protected cultivation of commercial horticulture crops, promotion of mechanization for the development of horticulture, expansion of spice sector, development of food processing industries, Chief Minister’s horticulture and food processing and cold storage infrastructure development for horticulture crops. Effective work is going on in the state to reduce the cost of agricultural production, to provide fair price for the produce to the farmer, to establish a better market system and to make agriculture a profitable business by providing adequate assistance to the farmer during natural calamities.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the society is facing health related issues due to increasing use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Now there is a need to adopt and encourage natural farming. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon the farmers to use natural farming in a part of their field.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there are 11 diverse agro-climatic zones in the state. Madhya Pradesh leads in the production of various crops at the national level. The state is first in the country in the production of oranges and coriander seeds. Also, Madhya Pradesh is among the leading states of the country in the production of guava, tomato, onion, cauliflower, green chilli, peas, garlic, lemon etc. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he himself is a farmer and produces guava, pomegranate and mango. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that 766 tonnes of tomato was produced by him in an area of ​​9 acres. Diversification of agriculture is necessary to strengthen farmers economically.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that International Tomato Conclave-2022 would prove to be significant in increasing tomato crop and its export, storage, processing in the state. The state government will ensure 100 percent implementation of the strategy developed by the experts.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave cheques of Rs.10 lakh 80 thousand to Shri Lavkush Prajapati of Singrauli, Rs. 11 lakh 46 thousand to Shri Narayan Singh of Damoh for setting up tomato sauce unit and Rs.26 lakh 60 thousand to Shri Bhupendra Singh Thakur of Damoh for tomato processing under the Prime Minister’s Micro, Food, Industry Upgradation Scheme in ‘Ek Zila-Ek Utpad’.

Arrangements from production to market will have to be ensured: Union Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that in order to increase the income of the farmers, a system will have to be made right from the production of crops to market. He said that Madhya Pradesh is a pioneer in horticulture and natural farming. Madhya Pradesh has made great progress in irrigation and agricultural production. The state is also moving ahead in the field of food processing. International Tomato Conclave is the need of the hour.

Expansion in every field of horticulture: Minister of State Shri Kushwaha

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture and Food Processing Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha virtually addressed the inaugural session of Tomato Conclave-2022. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, every area of ​​horticulture is expanding in the state. Atmanirbhar farmers are moving ahead on the roadmap of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. He said that the decision to organize International Tomato Conclave-2022 was taken in September-2021. There are possibilities of development of horticulture crops in the state. In 11 districts of the state, farmers have prominently adopted tomato cultivation. Keeping this in mind, tomato has been taken under ‘Ek Zila-Ek Utpad’ in these districts. Madhya Pradesh will be identified as a horticulture hub. Farmers of the state will be benefited by the conclave. Minister of State for Horticulture Shri Kushwaha said that the suggestions received from the subject experts will be implemented in the conclave.

It is necessary to familiarize farmers with new technology: Ambassador Shri Martin

Ambassador of Netherlands, Shri Martin van den Berg, said that it is necessary to educate the farmers about the new technology related to the production of crops. He said that the Netherlands has close friendship with India for the last 75 years. He said that farmers will get benefit in tomato production from International Tomato Conclave-2022.

Initially, Agriculture Production Commissioner Shri Shailendra Singh asked the officials of Horticulture Department to inform the farmers about the schemes being implemented for their needs, in simple and easy language. Horticulture Commissioner Shri E. Ramesh Kumar apprised with the outline of the conclave. The Conclave was organized by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Solidaridad, an organization of the Netherlands and the State Department of Horticulture and Food Processing.