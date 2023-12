Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Anahita Mishra got the first medal and that too a Gold at the ongoing 61st National Roller Games Championships held jointly at Chandigarh and Chennai. She put up a National record by clocking a clean 5.259 seconds at inline freestyle speed slalom at the sub-Juniors Female category.

At the inaugural ceremony she was awarded an honorary medal of excellence in the sport of skating by the Roller Skating Federation of India. She is the only Odia to achieve this outstanding feat.