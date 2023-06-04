Odisha train accident: Vedanta joins in rescue and relief operations 

Balasore: As the tragic train accident in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening shocked the entire nation, Vedanta Aluminium that believes in action rather than words, joined the state and central administration in the rescue and relief operations immediately.

Soon after the news of the accident broke, Vedanta Aluminium, the largest aluminium producer in India, and its sister concern FACOR marshalled their teams and emergency response procedures to support the ongoing relief operations.

Experts from the companies’ safety teams, along with other personnel trained in disaster management and emergency response, came into action and are still working on the accident site extending support to relief efforts besides providing food, water, clothing and logistical support which are needs of the hour.

In immediate response to the tragic incident that took close to 300 precious lives and left over 1,000 passengers injured, Vedanta, known for its citizen-centric approach, rapidly dispatched teams to Bahanaga, Bhadrak, Soro and Balasore with buses and ambulances for immediate transfer of the injured to hospitals and medical centres in the vicinity. The company also mobilized over 200 employee volunteers to donate blood, who are now standing by to donate to hospitals facing shortage of blood.

This apart, Vedanta Aluminium supplied thousands of food packets and gallons of drinking water in the past two days to those undergoing urgent medical care and to their caregivers, and the relief-and-rescue workers working day and night on the accident site. The company has also donated over 500 pieces of clothing in response to the request from the government for support, ensuring the dignity and comfort of injured passengers admitted to hospitals.

“Vedanta offered food and drinking water not only to the accident victims, but also to the volunteers and personnel of the administration engaged in the relief and rescue operations.There was an acute shortage of drinking water here at the accident site and adjacent areas. Realising this, Vedanta prioritized supply of safe drinking water for all,” said Jagabandhu Barik, a local from Bahanaga Bazar who was volunteering at the accident site.