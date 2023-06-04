Government of India notifies a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 to inquire into the incidents of violence in the state of Manipur on 03.05.2023 and thereafter

New Delhi: The Government of India led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has notified a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, chaired by Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court with Shri Himanshu Shekhar Das, IAS (Retd.) and Shri Aloka Prabhakar, IPS (Retd.) as members to inquire into the incidents of violence in the state of Manipur on 03.05.2023 and thereafter.

The Commission shall make inquiry with respect to the causes and spread of the violence, which took place in Manipur, and whether there were any lapses on the part of any of the responsible authorities or individuals.

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah had visited the state of Manipur during 29th May 2023 to 1st June 2023 and after taking stock of the situation had announced appointment of Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting. The headquarters of the Commission shall be at Imphal.