Odisha Train Accident: Railways Releases 22.66 Cr Compensation To Victims

The Ministry of Railways has disbursed compensation of Rs 22.66 crore so far to the kins of 661 victims in connection with the Balasore train accident, informed South Eastern Railway, CPRO, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary on Friday.



SER CRPO said, Trains are plying on all four lines as the lines are fit. The family members of the deceased and those who sustained serious injuries in the Balasore train accident have received the compensation.



