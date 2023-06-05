Odisha Train Accident: Odisha under BSKY to provide prime healthcare for vulnerable families

Today, Office of the Chief Minister, Odisha announces Odisha under BSKY to provide prime quality and affordable healthcare for vulnerable families.
Quality and affordable healthcare for vulnerable families is at the heart of Odisha’s policies. Over 96 lakh families are getting cashless treatment benefits in over 600 hospitals in and outside Odisha under the BSKY, which is reducing their out-of-pocket expenses.
