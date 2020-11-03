Odisha: Tirtol assembly seat registers 69% voting till dusk, Model booths attract voters

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Tirtol assembly constituency comprising three blocks that went on by poll, a voting turnout was witnessed about 69% till dusk on Tuesday , said collector cum district election officer Saroj Kumar Mishra, but the figure shows voting numbers is not tentative, may be increased later, Mishra added.

Despite EVM glitches delay polling at several booths, besides few stray incidents the by poll passed off peaceful in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday, collector informed.

The district administration designed model booths in each block headquarters were witnessed huge voting turn out and matter of discussion among voters.

As many as 15 model booths were erected in three blocks in Tirtol constituency each 5 numbers. These booths aim to make voting comfortable with available of 15 Assured Minimum Facilities [AMF] as provision of ramp, drinking water, adequate furniture, medical kits, toilets, shade, volunteers, crèche for children, help desk, transport management and queue management and many facilities including Covid 19 mandated provisions.

. This correspondent was visited a model booth No 175 Government girls high school in Jaisol under Raghunathpur block where he found no deficiency of the AMFs and Covid 19 guidelines there, voters were casting votes comfortable.

These model booths were decorated with balloon gates, message gates, waiting sheds available of all AMFs, presiding officer of the booth informed that the booth comprises 916 voters as on 5 pm we have received above 64 % voting turn out and electioneering process was underway without any glitches, presiding officer added.

Asha and Angawanwadi workers were greeting voters giving rose, red carpets were laid to welcome the voters, after formal Covid test the visiting voters were given water bottles and putting to stand on queue maintaining social distancing, the booth was seen an atmosphere of festive look, all the arrangements were made in collaboration with local Panchayat and block authorities.

Dilip Kumar Behera who gave his vote in model booth informed that no problem he received while casting votes amidst Covid guidelines, all arrangements at polling station was flawless, he added.

Replying success of model booths, in Tirtol by election Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra remarked that we just implemented the instruction of Election Commission of India in addition to Covid 19 norms erecting these booths, the accolades go to our pooling personnel, block officials and local health workers as well as Panchayat representatives after all the voters those gave votes there, collector Mishra said.

Related

comments