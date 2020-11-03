Odisha Govt Bans Sale & Bursting Fire Crackers Till November 30

Bhubaneswar: Sale & use of fire crackers shall remain prohibited in all parts of the State from 10th to 30th of November .

Keeping in view the approaching winter season and ensuing Deepavali and Kartika Purnima festivals, the State Government has prohibited the burning of fire crackers to protect the vulnerable groups like elderly, children, persons with co-morbidities and others.

Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning of crackers amidst COVID-19 pandemic situation and approaching winter, the State Government have directed to prohibit the sale and use of fire crackers from 10th to 30th of November, 2020 in public interest. Any person found violating this order shall be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws. State Government has issued order to this effect.

