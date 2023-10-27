Odisha: Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SSR-24) will commence from 27th Oct 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SSR-24) will commence from 27th Oct 2023 with the objective to prepare inclusive and error free electoral rolls with special focus on inclusion of the youth who would have completed 18 years by 1st Jan, 2024.

Sri Nikunja Bihari Dhal, CEO Odisha inaugurated the Sand Art on the theme of SSR of Electoral Roll 2024 at the Neeladri Beach #Puri. Collector Puri Sri Samarth Verma, Sri Pradeep Sahoo, ADM Puri, Sri Bhabataran Sahoo, Sub Collector cum ERO Puri and Addl CEO Sri Satrughna Kar were also present. The CEO briefed the Media on the importance of SSR. Eminent Sand Artist Padmashri Sudarshan Pattnayak has created this special art to create awareness.