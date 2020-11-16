Odisha Society of Americas’s World Web Festival on 26th & 27th December

New Delhi: Odisha Society of Americas (OSA) would be holding its first ever World Web Festival on 26th and 27th December 2020. The Schedule of the Mahakumbha of Odias Diaspora spreading World over, has been spell out recently in an International webinar convened by Kuku Das, President of OSA. The online Mega Event will feature the deliberation on material and metaphysical progress of Odisha, showcasing of Odisha’s rich and vibrant art, Culture, tradition, handicrafts, architecture, language, literature, tourism, attire, cuisine and presentation of Odissi Dance, music, Odishan Folk dance and several other unique performing art forms of the State. The Festival will also include the virtual competition of culinary skills of odias in the preparation of traditional food items like Pitha, Pana, Dahi bara, Alloodum, Aloochap, Pakudi and Piaji etc. The special attraction of the superb celebration would be a brainstorming session on the possible vital role of Non Resident Odias in facing the huge challenges in the post Covid era and formulating the roadmap and strategies to overturn the diehard obstacles into golden opportunities for the overall emancipation of Odisha. Invited by OSA President Kuku Das the Digital preparatory meeting has been attended by the top community leaders of Odias residing in different Countries across the Globe. Presenting the Welcome Address Smt Das informed that with 19 chapters and having a standing of 52 years OSA is the largest and oldest Pravasi Odia institution Outside Odisha. Addressing the Webinar Senior Journalist and Founder Chairman of Vande Utkal Foundation Kishore Dwibedi extended hearty welcome to the OSA world Web Festival and assured all co-operation to make it a grand success.

President of Odia Society in Australia Dr. Nalini Pati has given a clarion call to all Odias world wide to unite at this critical juncture of the time and dedicate themselves for the all round development of their mother State. Chairman of New Delhi based Think Tank organisation The Intellects’, Debendra Rout stressed the need of educating Odia language and Curriculum to Odia kids across the Globe through Internet System. General Secretary of Odisha Society UAE, Pritish Dash and Cultural Secretary of Odisha Society of U.K. Dr. Bhagyashree Singh stressed the importance of sensitising the youth masses about the quint essence of Odisha’s rich lifestyle and worthy value system. President of Indo – Japan Friendship Centre Kunna Dash drew the attention of the Government to accord due recognition as Brand Ambassadors to Odias rendering exemplary Services outside the Country for the interest of Odisha. Founder of Bangalore based Odia Entrepreneurs Network Manoj Patra, lauded the endeavour of uniting Global Odias under one digital platform to celebrate their creative excellence. Entitled as ‘Vasudhaiba Kutumbakam’ the Webinar was attended by vice president of OSA Anil Patnaik, Treasurer of OSA Utkal Nayak, Sushmita Rajhans from Bathcity, U.K., Dr. Bijayashree Samal from Switzerland, Sangeeta Gosain from Bhubaneswar, Dr. Bikram Mohanty from New Delhi, Dr. Adrish Bhramadatta from Bangkok, Dr. Sital Kumar from Myanmar, Ramesh Biswal from Nigeria, Arun Kumar Praharaj from Bahrain and Debarshi Mallick from Jakarta.

