Finance Commission presents copy of its report to the Prime Minister

New Delhi: The Chairman and Members of the 15th Finance Commission today presented a copy of the Commssion’s report for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Commission had submitted its report to the President of India on 4 November 2020.

Chairman Shri N K Singh along with Members of the Commission, Shri Ajay Narayan Jha, Prof. Anoop Singh, Dr. Ashok Lahiri and Dr. Ramesh Chand along with Secretary to the Commission Shri Arvind Mehta were present at the presentation.

The Commission will present its Report to the Union Finance Minister tomorrow.

The Report will be placed on the Table of the House along with Explanatory Memorandum by way of ATR as prescribed under the Constitution.

