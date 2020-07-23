Odisha Small Industries Corporation to open more outlets & aims business upto 1000 Crores

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) has planned to boost up its

business to 1000 Crores by end of this financial year. This has been expressed

by Captain Dibya Sankar Mishra, Minister, Energy, Industry, MSME & Home

during a brief review of its activities today at Cuttack.

It was emphasized that Energy Department shall be contacted to award

orders to OSIC for electrification work and supply of equipments, solar power

equipments, solar power stations, solar pumps etc. in order to enhance its

business activities. In order to stretch out, the corporation has decided to open 6

new sales counter at Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Berhampur, Koraput, Boudh and

Phulbani (Kandhamal). These Sale Counters shall market various products

manufactured by the MSME Units of the State.

It was decided to request IDCO Authorities for allotment of suitable land

for the new sale centres as planned. Minister Captain Mishra suggested to seek

cooperation of local MSMEs for sale of their products after adequate

assessment of requirement by various Government establishments.

Chairman of OSIC presented two cheques of Rs.1.48 Lakh and Rs. 3

Lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The amount is a day’s salary of the staff

of the concern along with additional assistance from CSR Fund.

During this review the Principal Secretary, MSME Sri Satyabrata Sahu,

Chairman, OSIC Sri Chinmaya Sahu, Managing Director, OSIC Sri Pradip

Kumar Sahani were present.

