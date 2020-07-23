Odisha Small Industries Corporation to open more outlets & aims business upto 1000 Crores

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) has planned to boost up its
business to 1000 Crores by end of this financial year. This has been expressed
by Captain Dibya Sankar Mishra, Minister, Energy, Industry, MSME & Home
during a brief review of its activities today at Cuttack.
It was emphasized that Energy Department shall be contacted to award
orders to OSIC for electrification work and supply of equipments, solar power
equipments, solar power stations, solar pumps etc. in order to enhance its
business activities. In order to stretch out, the corporation has decided to open 6
new sales counter at Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Berhampur, Koraput, Boudh and
Phulbani (Kandhamal). These Sale Counters shall market various products
manufactured by the MSME Units of the State.
It was decided to request IDCO Authorities for allotment of suitable land
for the new sale centres as planned. Minister Captain Mishra suggested to seek
cooperation of local MSMEs for sale of their products after adequate
assessment of requirement by various Government establishments.
Chairman of OSIC presented two cheques of Rs.1.48 Lakh and Rs. 3
Lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The amount is a day’s salary of the staff
of the concern along with additional assistance from CSR Fund.
During this review the Principal Secretary, MSME Sri Satyabrata Sahu,
Chairman, OSIC Sri Chinmaya Sahu, Managing Director, OSIC Sri Pradip
Kumar Sahani were present.
