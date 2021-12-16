Odisha : Shree Jagannath Temple Administration issue fresh SOP for darshan in Srimandir in Puri

Bhubaneswar : In view of the upcoming third wave of Covid pandemic, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has issued a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for darshan of deities .

As per the official order, the people can offer prayers to the holy deities from 05:30 AM to 09:30 PM on all days when the temple is open for public darshan. While, the temple will remain closed for public darshan on all Sundays.

Similarly , the temple will remain closed on December 31 and January 1 for general public to avoid congregation near the temple premise in view of Covid.

Besides, the orders will come into effect from Thursday.