Odisha School and Mass Education Minister says, re-opening of schools for class I to V students postponed

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today announced that Odisha government has decided not to reopen the schools for class I to V students from January 3 , in view of rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid in state.

The minister said , ” as there has been a huge spike in omicron variant of covid cases in state in about two days and a rapid growth has been registered in the Covid cases also , reopening school for class I to V students from January 3 has been postponed , in view of precautionary measures . While, the classes for class VI to X students will continue as usual. The summative-1 examination will be held for class X students from January 5 to 8 as per the schedule.”