India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 145.44 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 145.44 Cr (1,45,44,13,005) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,55,58,060 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,88,023 2nd Dose 97,16,435 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,85,833 2nd Dose 1,69,05,442 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 50,05,37,483 2nd Dose 33,52,31,221 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,47,56,093 2nd Dose 15,13,53,034 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,15,36,496 2nd Dose 9,56,02,945 Total 1,45,44,13,005

9,249 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,42,84,561.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.27%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 188 days now.

27,553 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,22,801. Active cases constitute 0.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,82,376 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68 Cr (68,00,71,486) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.35% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 2.55%.