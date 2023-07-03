Odisha: SCB Medical College & Hospital On The Fast Road To Become AIIMS Plus

Cuttack: SCB Medical College & Hospital On The Fast Road To Become AIIMS Plus. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian today reviewed the ongoing redevelopment work of SCBMCH . “It’s our work”, says Secy to CM while urging officers to extend help for prompt execution of the AIIMS-plus project

CM Naveen Patnaik had approved the redevelopment plan which broadly includes construction of new medical blocks, high rise residential apartments for doctors, staffs and nurses, new hostel accommodation for students, etc. A new playground for SCBMCH is also proposed in the redevelopment plan.