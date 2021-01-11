Odisha: Sambalpur District records 37 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Sambalpur: Sambalpur Districtrecords 37 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 244 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 142 quarantine cases & 102 are local contact cases. State’s total caseload rises to 3,32,106.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 19

6. Cuttack: 5

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 19

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 10

11. Jharsuguda: 19

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 7

14. Kendrapada: 5

15. Keonjhar: 7

16. Khurda: 9

17. Malkangiri: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 5

19. Nuapada: 4

20. Puri: 8

21. Rayagada: 8

22. Sambalpur: 37

23. Sonepur: 4

24. Sundargarh: 22

25. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 240

Cumulative tested: 7201736

Positive: 332106

Recovered: 328043

Active cases: 2118

Related

comments