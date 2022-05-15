Odisha SAI Regional Badminton Academy (OSRBA) celebrates its 5th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha SAI Regional Badminton Academy (OSRBA) celebrated its 5th Foundation Day in the presence of Sports Secy Vineel_krishna, Director, OSRBA and Jt. Secy, DSYS, Subhranshu Mishra, officials of the sports department, coaches and players of the academy.

On this occasion, a newsletter was released by the officials and a friendly match was organised between the players of the academy.

Sports Secretary interacted with the players and encouraged them to train with dedication and aim for bigger goals.