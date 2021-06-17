Odisha ‘s Special Relief Commissioner directs14 district administrations to be prepared for heavy rainfall in next three days

Bhubaneswar : Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena today directed all the 14 districts administrations to be prepared for any untoward situation after Regional Meterological Department , Bhubaneswar predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha for next three days.

According to the IMD forecast, on the first day yellow warning of heavy rain has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar & Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts of Odisha , till next 48 hrs.

Similarly , Heavy rainfall with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal till June 18, 2021 fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas of north Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal till June 18, 202l.

Besides, from June 19 to June 20 heavy rainfall is predicted in some places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar respectively.

During this time period people have been advised to stay in safe places.