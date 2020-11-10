Odisha ruling BJD Wins Balasore Sadar Assembly Constituency By-poll

Bhubaneswar: Odisha ruling BJD wins both Tirtol, Balasore Sadar seats in By-election .

BJD’s Swarup Das beat BJP candidate Manas Kumar Dutta in an impressive margin of 13,395 votes. The ruling BJD garnered 84,097, BJP 70,746 and Congress 4,901. Independent candidate Benu Mausa secured 1,245 votes. Swarup Das wins by 13,351 margin in Balasore.

BJD candidate Bijaya Shankar Das, son of BJD leader late Bishnu Charan Das won the Tirtol Assembly seat after defeating BJP’s Rajkishore Behera by a margin of 41,703 votes after 29th rounds of counting. BJD secures 16.50% more votes than BJP. BJD 52.36% & BJP 35.64%.

