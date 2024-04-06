Odisha Residents Suffer Under Heatwaves

Odisha is currently experiencing severe heat wave conditions, with Bhubaneswar ranking as the sixth hottest place in Asia. However, there is some relief in sight for the residents as the Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar predicts rain and hailstorms in several parts of the state on April 7-8. This Nor’wester effect is expected to bring a temporary decrease in the mercury level, providing respite from the intense heat wave conditions for the next couple of days.