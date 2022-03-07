Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports new 120 Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 6th March

New Positive Cases: 120

Of which 0-18 years: 26

In quarantine: 69

Local contacts: 51

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 5

3. Balangir: 2

4. Boudh: 3

5. Cuttack: 1

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Gajapati: 15

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 9

11. Jharsuguda: 12

12. Khurda: 10

13. Koraput: 4

14. Mayurbhanj: 5

15. Nawarangpur: 4

16. Nuapada: 2

17. Puri: 1

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 23

20. Sundargarh: 4

21. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 314

Cumulative tested: 29594604

Positive: 1286009

Recovered: 1275542

Active cases: 1313