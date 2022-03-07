Penta Amateur League’ March 2022 edition to feature Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and World Cricket Championship 3

New Delhi: Gaming and esports company, Penta Esports, has announced that the March 2022 edition of ‘Penta Amateur League’ will feature three esports titles, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and World Cricket Championship 3. The tournament will feature a total prize pool of ₹5,00,000. Registrations have started and teams and players can enter the tournament on Penta Esports’ platform pentaesports.com.

The qualifiers of the tournament will run from 12th to 20th March. The finals will be broadcast live on Penta’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from 25th to 27th March. The broadcast will be preluded by the ‘Penta Talk Show’ on 23rd March, where the caster and host will discuss the qualifiers, team and player journeys and the predictions for the finals

The ‘Penta Amateur League’ is exclusively for amateurs and semi-professional esports athletes and teams. The games chosen for the tournament throughout the league are platform agnostic and include PC, console and mobile titles. Season 1 of the league has run for six months, from October 2021 to March 2022, with a monthly prize pool of ₹5,00,000, adding up to a total prize pool of ₹30,00,000.

The February 2022 edition of the league featured Pokemon Unite on mobile and Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Switch and Tekken 7 on PC. The playoffs took place from from 25th to 27th January with JOLT emerging the champion for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tejan took the title for Tekken 7, while team ClapDemCheeks won the Pokemon Unite tournament. The final day of the playoffs also saw a music performance by Muktak and Anindita. Apart from Penta Esports’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, the matches were also broadcast on the Booyah! India channel on the Booyah! platform .

Said Penta Esports co-founder and head of esports Kiran Noojibail “The idea with this league is to provide opportunities to aspiring esports athletes across esports titles. With the announcement of the March 2022 edition, we’re adding more titles to the league and bringing World Cricket Championship 3 back on popular demand. We’re elated by the support that the community has shown us and are committed to deliver a great experience for players and viewers alike! ”

The complete details of the league are available on Penta Esports’ platform, pentaesports.com. The platform is a one stop destination for all things esports, including match schedules, match results, VODs of tournaments and leagues, content, news, announcements and much more.

Founded by industry veterans Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail and Akshay Paul, Penta Esports aims to disrupt the ecosystem in India with a holistic approach towards the sector, including leagues, tournaments, content and much more.